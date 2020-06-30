Conflicts with customers refusing to wear masks causes L.A. taco restaurant to close temporarily

Hugo’s Tacos says its workers in Atwater Village and Studio City have been harassed and called names by customers who refuse to wear masks, while ordering or picking up food. They’ve even had liquids and other objects thrown at them.

KTLA spoke with the head chef at the studio city restaurant, who says by closing down, he hopes it will calm things down.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired on June 29, 2020.