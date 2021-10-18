Hearing on Orange County oil spill to take place Monday

A congressional field hearing is scheduled for Monday in Irvine to discuss the effects of a massive oil leak off the Orange County coast earlier this month.

U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Alan Lowenthal and Mike Levin will attend the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The hearing comes two days after investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard boarded a cargo vessel in Long Beach that could be tied to the ruptured pipeline, which spilled an estimated 25,000 gallons of oil.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2021.

