Hearing on Orange County oil spill to take place Monday

A congressional field hearing is scheduled for Monday in Irvine to discuss the effects of a massive oil leak off the Orange County coast earlier this month.
U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Alan Lowenthal and Mike Levin will attend the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
The hearing comes two days after investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard boarded a cargo vessel in Long Beach that could be tied to the ruptured pipeline, which spilled an estimated 25,000 gallons of oil.
Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2021.