Congresswoman calls on Newsom to declare state of emergency over lingering foul odor in Carson

A crew member from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, wearing a mask to block out the noxious smell, prepares to work on the Dominguez Channel in Carson.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Calling it an “issue of health and environmental injustice,” Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro) on Monday asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency over an overpowering foul smell that has sickened residents of Carson and surrounding communities for more than two weeks.

The ongoing stench — which Los Angeles County officials say is caused by hydrogen sulfide coming from decaying vegetation in the Dominguez Channel — was first reported to the South Coast Air Quality Management District on Oct. 3.

It took 12 days for county crews to begin treating the flood control channel to mitigate the odor.

“The lack of a swift response by the responsible government agencies has been very disappointing,” Barragán wrote in a letter to Newsom.

