Conservative Huntington Beach residents launch recall effort against Huntington Beach City Council members

Rhonda Bolton speaks before the City Council during her interview for the vacant seat on July 9, 2021. (Screen capture via L.A. Times)

A vocal group of conservative Huntington Beach residents have decided to take steps to try to shift the balance of power on the City Council.

The residents have formed a group called Save Surf City with the intent of getting every council member but one off the dais.

Six City Council members were served with notices of intention to circulate recall petitions during the council’s Tuesday night meeting, City Clerk Robin Estanislau said. But Estanislau said Wednesday that she would be informing the group that Rhonda Bolton is not eligible to be recalled because she has yet to serve 90 days in office.

Bolton, Mayor Kim Carr, Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Delgleize, Mike Posey, Dan Kalmick and Natalie Moser are those targeted by a group of about 40 residents. That represents every City Council member except for Erik Peterson, a conservative who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting for personal reasons.

