A member of the Temecula Valley Unified School District School Board is resigning his position, according to multiple reports, putting in jeopardy the conservative majority that has made national headlines.

Danny Gonzalez stepped down from his post on Friday, according to reports in the Press-Enterprise and elsewhere.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve the Temecula community and it is with a heavy heart that we are leaving,” Gonzalez wrote to the newspaper. “We wish (the school district) and the entire valley well and appreciate the support we have received over this last year.”

Gonzalez, who told the newspaper he is moving to Texas, was part of the conservative bloc of the board that rejected California’s social studies textbook.

In particular, Gonzalez reportedly objected to the inclusion of gay rights leader Harvey Milk, whom Gonzalez and Joseph Komorsky, a fellow board member, described as a pedophile.

The board ultimately adopted the textbook to avoid a $1.5 million state fine, though the material about Milk was to be removed.