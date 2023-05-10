Construction of a brand new park under the Sixth Street Viaduct was unanimously approved on Tuesday.

Two million dollars were approved for a budget gap in the Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity (PARC) project which brings 12 acres of open space for the public to enjoy.

Funds from the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 (Prop 68) will be funding a major portion of the estimated $30 million project. The act was authored by Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León.

The new space will bring two dog parks, a skate park, a performing arts plaza, soccer fields, and a large playground area for children.

An Arts Plaza will provide local artists with display areas along with community gathering grounds.

Arts plaza stage at Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity. (Hargreaves Jones)

The soccer fields at Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity. (Hargreaves Jones)

West park seating at Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity. (Hargreaves Jones)

The Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity project.(Hargreaves Jones)

The splash pad at Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity. (Hargreaves Jones)

Designed by Hargreaves Jones, the company envisioned the area as “an urban park offering active sports and recreation zones, plazas for food trucks and lunch areas, a landscaped historic railroad right-of-way, pedestrian mall, and native/low maintenance gardens.”

City officials said the park will bring much-needed open space to the communities of Boyle Heights and the Arts District in Downtown L.A., which have “historically lacked access to quality parks and open space.”

“Park equity is not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of social justice. All communities, regardless of their zip code, deserve access to quality parks and open spaces,” said de León. “This is a significant investment in our community, particularly for working families who face a disproportionate lack of park and recreation space. By providing more green space and recreational opportunities, we are investing in the health and well-being of our residents, and creating a more vibrant and connected community.”

Construction is slated to begin in early summer 2023.