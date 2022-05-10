Small business owners in Santa Ana are fighting to stay open, and many say a massive construction operation is cutting them off from their customers.

A section of 4th Street in downtown is now closed because of the massive public transportation project.

The 4.15-mile OC Streetcar project is currently being built, and right now construction is an area where businesses rely on a lot of parking spots and foot traffic. Because of the ongoing construction, those parking spots are gone and foot traffic is basically nonexistent, they say.

Now many small business owners are calling on Orange County leaders to help keep their businesses afloat.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 10, 2022.