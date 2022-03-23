Inland Empire residents are voicing their frustrations about the construction zones, road closures and traffic that plague the 10 Freeway.

“Sometime I even drive the streets rather than taking traffic and dealing with some types of the road closures because I’ll be sitting in traffic for almost two and a half hours just to get home,” San Bernardino resident Branden Godson said.

The construction in southwest San Bernardino County stretches between Monte Vista Avenue in Montclair about 10 miles on the 10 Freeway to the 15 Freeway.

Tim Watkins of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority said that some help will be coming, especially for carpoolers, who will be able to use one of the two express lanes in each direction that will be included once the construction is done. Those express lanes are in addition to the four general purpose lanes in each direction that are being built.

But aside from the traffic, drivers are also worried about collisions.

The SBCTA reported that nearly 2,000 people were hurt and 19 killed in the Rancho Cucamonga area in the past year.

The California Highway Patrol is beefing up patrols and adding extra shifts to crack down on speeders, distracted drivers and others who may be a danger on the road, especially in construction zones.

It’s called Operation Crash, which started in March and will continue in the coming months.

“We want to definitely see anything that can reduce any volume of accidents within the corridor,” Watkins said.