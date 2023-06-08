A construction worker who died after being crushed by a concrete wall in Pacoima was described by his family as a loving husband, father and “irreplaceable” grandfather of three.

Javier Calderon, 49, was killed in the accident Wednesday morning.

The collapse was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 10500 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

Javier Calderon is seen in an undated photo posted on June 7, 2023.

Two people were initially trapped, and while one was able to get themselves out, the other remained trapped under cinder blocks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Multiple firefighters tried to get the worker free, but he was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m.

A GoFundMe page started by his family indicates Calderon was more than just a construction worker. He leaves behind two daughters, a wife and three grandchildren.

Calderon had promised one of his granddaughters to roast marshmallows on Friday night at the beginning of their usual sleepover, but “he did not make it back home to his family.”

Firefighters worked to free a trapped person in Pacoima on June 7, 2023. (KTLA)

“He was expected to come back walking through the door greeting us all with a ‘good morning,'” the fundraising page reads.