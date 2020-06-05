Construction worker dies after fall at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

Construction at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, is seen in an aerial view on Oct. 23, 2019. (Daniel Slim / AFP / Getty Images)

A construction worker died after falling at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Friday morning, officials said.

Inglewood police responded to the construction site about 11 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident.

Responding officers found a man down at the site and he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The worker had apparently fallen from the roof, but it is unknown how many feet.

A person briefed on the incident told the Los Angeles Times that the worker fell 50 to 60 feet while working on the southeast corner of the stadium.

No other injuries were reported at the site, but construction on the $5 billion-project was halted during the investigation.

As of Thursday, there are 12 known cases of COVID-19 among workers at the site, seven of which were reported in the last eight days, the Times reported.

Construction has continued on the massive project despite concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Los Angeles Rams are set to host the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14.

The first major event scheduled at the stadium was supposed to be a Taylor Swift performance in July, but the pop star canceled the rest of her 2020 tour because of the pandemic.