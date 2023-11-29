A construction worker was rescued by firefighters and taken to the hospital after a retaining wall collapsed at a worksite in Burbank.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue in the Burbank Hillside area.

The corner lot is the site of a 46-unit apartment complex that is currently under construction.

Burbank firefighters found the worker trapped underneath dirt and lumber that fell when the wall collapsed.

A worker was rescued after being buried by debris in a wall collapse at a Burbank construction site on Nov. 29, 2023. (Burbank Fire Department)

Firefighters used a hoist to free the man and pull him from the debris, bringing him to the street where he was then taken to the hospital.

Crews from the Pasadena and Glendale fire departments assisted in the response.

The accident is currently under investigation.