Carlos Ayala is seen in a photo posted on a GoFundMe page.

A construction worker was assaulted while working on a site in Garden Grove last week, and police are looking for several suspects.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. on June 20 in the 13800 block of Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove police Lt. Mario Martinez told KTLA.

Construction workers had been working on some asphalt in the parking lot of a business complex when an altercation broke out between the workers and people who left one of the businesses.

The altercation soon became physical and one of the workers was struck by a man in his early 20s described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds.

The victim fell and injured his head. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, Martinez said.

The suspect fled from the scene and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are working to get surveillance video amid the active investigation.

The victim was identified only as Carlos in a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

He was apparently admitted to the hospital as a John Doe with brain injuries, skull fractures, severe brain swelling and brain bleeding, the fundraising page reads.

His daughter, Sara Ayala, said calling hospitals to try and identify her father by describing his features was “traumatizing.”

Ayala described her father as a hardworking man who was just trying to do his job. “He did no wrong,” she wrote.

“This random and [vicious] attack has left my father and his coworkers traumatized as well,” Ayala wrote.