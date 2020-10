More than 2,500 independent venues around the country have joined efforts to push for legislation that would provide them with loans and grants as they struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus and the Foo Fighters are among several big performers who participated in a three-day, virtual "Save Our Stages" festival this past weekend. The online event raised money and awareness for the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund, which aims to help struggling live music and performance venues that are sinking due to COVID-19 shutdowns.