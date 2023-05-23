The Ramona Fire in Riverside County grew slightly larger overnight Monday, but containment has grown as well.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the fire grew to 348 acres — up from 328 acres as of about 8:30 p.m. Monday — but it was 35% contained, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.
Monday night, the blaze near the Ramona Expressway and Warren Road west of San Jacinto was only 20% contained.
Evacuation orders were implemented for a few hours Monday, though they were lifted by that evening, and roads have been reopened.
“Firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the day working on continued containment and control. Please continue to use caution in the fire area as apparatus and personnel are working,” fire officials said.