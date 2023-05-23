Crews with Riverside County Fire Department battle a vegetation fire west of San Jacinto in Riverside County. May 22, 2023. (Cal Fire Riverside)

The Ramona Fire in Riverside County grew slightly larger overnight Monday, but containment has grown as well.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the fire grew to 348 acres — up from 328 acres as of about 8:30 p.m. Monday — but it was 35% contained, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Monday night, the blaze near the Ramona Expressway and Warren Road west of San Jacinto was only 20% contained.

Evacuation orders were implemented for a few hours Monday, though they were lifted by that evening, and roads have been reopened.

“Firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the day working on continued containment and control. Please continue to use caution in the fire area as apparatus and personnel are working,” fire officials said.