Worker arrested on suspicion of stealing 528 blank COVID-19 vaccine cards from Pomona Fairplex mass inoculation site

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

A contracted employee who worked at the Pomona Fairplex mass COVID-19 inoculation site is being accused of stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards, the La Verne Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 45, was recently arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft. Ahmed, a non-clinical contracted employee from Las Vegas, was hired to support the vaccination site at the Pomona Fairplex, La Verne police said in a news release posted on Twitter.

“LVPD detectives responded and determined that the suspect had stolen blank COVID-19 vaccine cards and put them in his car,” police said in the release. “While conducting follow-up, detectives located more blank COVID-19 vaccine cards in the suspect’s hotel room.”

A total of 528 blank COVID-19 vaccine cards were recovered, police said.

Ahmed will be scheduled to appear in court at a later date.