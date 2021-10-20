Controversial $650M plan would give L.A. Zoo a theme park-style makeover

People arrive at the entrance of the L.A. Zoo on it’s reopening day on Feb. 16, 2021. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A controversial $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation.

The zoo nestled in Griffith Park would have exhibit upgrades and new attractions such as a 60-foot-deep canyon for rock climbs and a hilltop California Center in the style of a Yosemite lodge with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot (2,323-square-meter) vineyard, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Advocates of the “20-year Vision Plan” say it would draw up to 3 million visitors annually by 2040, an increase of 72%.

Implementing the plan would consume 23 acres (9.3 hectares) of native woodlands, drawing opposition led by the historical preservation group Friends of Griffith Park and the California Native Plant Society.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games were in mind in the development of the plan, said Denise Verrett, the zoo director and chief executive.

“What are we going to do to attract international travelers to the zoo as a place they should not miss?” Verrett said.

The next step for the proposal is consideration by the Los Angeles City Council’s Arts, Parks, Health, Education, and Neighborhoods Committee.

The city-owned zoo relies on $11.6 million from the city’s general fund to meet its approximately $25 million fiscal budget for 2021-22.