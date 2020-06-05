Controversial encounters between police and protesters in L.A. caught on camera

As tension on Southern California streets slowly eases following more than a week of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, video footage capturing controversial encounters between police and protesters filmed in recent days continues to emerge.

From demonstrators being struck with batons, pepper balls and rubber bullets to a police vehicles colliding with protesters, many of the videos and images depict acts of excessive force by police, according to those who recorded and posted them.

A video posted to Twitter by witness Matt McGorry, taken in L.A.’s Fairfax District on Saturday, appears to show Los Angeles Police officers repeatedly striking demonstrators with batons and firing pepper balls.

McGorry said the violence came without provocation.

Recent University of Southern California graduate Laura Montilla, 22, took to Instagram to share her experience being arrested for violating curfew during a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

“It’s so ironic. We’re protesting police brutality,” she told KTLA.

“We were zip-tied. I was placed on a bus where it’s a bunch of cages. Our arms are pulled back so tight you just can’t even move,” she said.

The group was held on the bus for five hours.

“People were urinating on themselves, some people were vomiting on themselves just from the anxiety,” she said. “They turned music on, like all the way up, and it was like heavy metal and rock music, and it played for like 20 to 30 minutes, and that’s when people really started losing it.”

Despite her negative experience, Montilla said she will not stop demonstrating.

“100%. I’ll be out there, still protesting,” she said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said recent protests, coupled with looting, turned violent and times and became dangerous for both the police and the public, resulting in thousands of arrests.

The department added that it was aware of allegations of misconduct, and urged anyone who believed they had been mistreated to file a complaint.

Graphic photographs posted online by a Southern California News Group photographer on Wednesday showed a man in a wheelchair bleeding profusely from a massive head wound after being shot with a rubber bullet by the LAPD, according to the photographer.

A video published online Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times showed eight LAPD officers detaining a woman, including several who were on top of them, as the sound of a Taser can be heard crackling. Residents of a nearby apartment building can be heard screaming at the officers to stop.

Another video that emerged on social media Tuesday showed Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies firing pepper balls from a moving patrol vehicle toward the backs of five people running away from them.

The videotaped violent arrest of a looting suspect in Compton on Sunday, in which the suspect is seen being repeatedly punched and kneed by deputies, drew outrage from Compton Mayor Aja Brown, who demanded and expedited investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that said investigations are ongoing into the incidents involving his deputies.

Meanwhile, four California legislators announced Thursday that they intended to introduce a bill setting standards for when police may use less-lethal projectiles, such as rubber bullets.

#LAPD chase teenagers while shooting rubber bullets from inside a police cruiser 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1xcwZJFlp1 — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) June 3, 2020

The police in Compton don’t give bout no protest pic.twitter.com/FmnOYu8XVh — Lil Martin (@Reallilmartin) June 1, 2020