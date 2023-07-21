An emergency Friday meeting is scheduled after the Temecula Valley Unified School District voted 3-2 to reject California’s new social studies book and curriculum for the second time this week.

The emergency meeting will vote on whether the new curriculum will be adopted despite the board’s objections over the book’s coverage of LGBTQ+ figures in history.

Tension and emotions were high during a five-hour Tuesday hearing where parents, teachers, and community members debated over the state’s curriculum for elementary school kids.

The new social studies book in question is called, “Social Studies Alive!” and complies with 2011 state laws requiring that students get instruction about “the role and contributions of people with disabilities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans; and other ethnic and cultural groups.”

Conservative members of the school board have complained that supplemental material for the curriculum contains a three-paragraph mention of gay rights leader Harvey Milk. Milk was also the first openly gay politician to be elected to office in California.

Two of those members, Joseph Komrosky and Danny Gonzalez, called Milk a “pedophile” in a May 16 board meeting and did not want the curriculum used in Temecula schools.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District voted 3-2 to reject California’s new social studies book and curriculum due to mentions of LGBTQ+ figures on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

The cover of “Social Studies Alive!” is seen in this file image, in a book approved by for use in California school curriculum.

California Governor Gavin Newsom in a July 13 video vowing to send the approved social studies textbooks to the Temecula Valley Unified School District after the school board voted to reject the books based on mentions of LGBTQ+ figures. (Gov. Gavin Newsom)

The Temecula Valley Unified School District voted 3-2 to reject California’s new social studies book and curriculum due to mentions of LGBTQ+ figures on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Temecula Valley Unified School District. (KTLA)

Temecula Valley Unified School District. (KTLA)

Temecula Valley Unified School District. (KTLA)

The comment drew criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a June 3 Tweet, the governor responded to Dr. Joseph Komrosky’s comment, calling the statement “offensive” and that it comes “from an ignorant person.”

In a July 13 video posted on social media, Newsom said the state would be stepping in if the school board refused to purchase the approved social studies textbooks.

“A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk,” Newsom said in a Tweet. “CA is stepping in. We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence.”

Newsom said the state will be sending the books to the school district before the new school year begins on Aug. 14. Newsom said in a Wednesday statement the failure to adopt the curriculum is a violation of state law.

The textbook is already in use across hundreds of school districts in California.

“During the last academic year, the curriculum was piloted by nearly 1,300 families in Temecula classrooms and was recommended by teachers representing every elementary school in the district and overwhelmingly supported by parents and community members,” Newsom said. “According to the school district, during the community feedback period, 98.8% of parents, educators, and community members expressed being supportive or impartial to the adoption.”

Parents in favor of the new curriculum also spoke during the Wednesday board meeting.

“Since you have taken office, you have attempted to divide our community by portraying a false narrative of teachers sexualizing students and pornography in classrooms,” a person attending the meeting said. “As parents with kids in the district, I know this is simply not true.”

Komrosky, however, maintains that he’s ready for the challenge from Newsom and will reject any attempts to implement the new books.

“I’ve already instructed the superintendent, if books come from shipping and receiving, to say ‘No,’ and we’ll ship them right back,” said Komrosky, the board president.

The current social studies books used by students in the district were published in 2006. Newsom said he won’t stand for the district using outdated materials and said by refusing to adopt the new curriculum, “the district is out of compliance with at least three separate state laws and frameworks with its current curriculum.”

“After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago,” Newsom said. “Your kids have the freedom to learn and you have the freedom to access those books, the same books that hundreds of thousands of kids across the state are accessing.”

Friday night’s emergency board meeting will revisit the topic of whether to adopt the new social studies curriculum along with possible discussions of a modified version.