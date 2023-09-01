Officials are searching for a convict who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles after disabling his ankle monitor Thursday.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials received a tamper alert around 10 p.m. for 30-year-old Marcos Mejia’s ankle monitor, the CDCR stated in a news release.

Mejia was confirmed missing after staff initiated an emergency count.

CDCR officials immediately notified local law enforcement to try to locate and apprehend Mejia.

He was described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Meijia was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue striped shirt, white shoes and a black hat.

Mejia was serving a 12-year sentence for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about Mejia’s whereabouts should contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP was put in place to let offenders serve the end of their sentences in a reentry center to help them transition from custody to the community. The program is for offenders with about one year left to serve, the news release said.

Since 1977, officials have apprehended 99% of all people who have left without permission.