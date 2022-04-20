An Oxnard man who was convicted on felony charges of human trafficking has been sentenced to 21 years and four months in prison.

Quincy Lamar Brown, 30, received his sentence in a Ventura County courtroom on Monday.

Brown had previously pleaded guilty in March to felony charges including human trafficking, domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment. The charges were related to four separate victims in Ventura County, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

Brown was originally arrested on charges of domestic violence from an incident that happened in December 2020. Further investigation by the DA’s office and local law enforcement connected him to “the victimization of several other women who had been sexually exploited or abused by Brown,” according to the DA’s office.

As part of his conviction, Brown will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said he was grateful for law enforcement who investigated Brown and prosecutors who successfully tried the case.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime that exploits women through violence and sexual abuse,” said Nasarenko in a press release.