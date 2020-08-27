Convicted O.C. terrorist on supervised release indicted on meth charges

A Garden Grove man who served years in prison for conspiracy to commit terrorism has been arrested on suspicion of selling large quantities of methamphetamine, and was indicted Wednesday.

Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, also known as Kevin Lamar James, faces two counts of distribution of meth. It wasn’t immediately known if the 44-year-old has an attorney.

Alasiri was on supervised release following a 2009 conviction for conspiracy to levy war against the United States through terrorism. He completed his prison sentence in September 2019.

He’s been ordered detained pending the outcome of the narcotics case.

Arraignment is scheduled for September 14.