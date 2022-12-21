A convicted rapist from Ventura County was denied parole Wednesday after prosecutors argued he still posed a threat to members of the public.

Andrew Stuart Luster, 59, was convicted of 86 offenses in 2003. His conviction includes charges for rape of an unconscious person and poisoning.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged that he used date rape drugs and sexually assaulted three women.

Luster fled the country during his trial and was eventually apprehended in Mexico by reality TV star Duane Chapman, aka, Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to 124 years in prison, but that sentence was vacated and then reduced to 50 years in 2013. The reduction in sentence was challenged at the time by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

With the passage of Prop 57 by California voters in 2016, several of the crimes of which Luster was convicted have since been reclassified as “non-violent” crimes, the DA’s Office said.

Despite qualifying for early release, the DA’s office argued that he remained a significant threat to public safety and should remain incarcerated. The sentiment was apparently shared by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Board, who denied his parole request.

Luster is the great-grandson of Max Factor Sr., the founder of the makeup company that bears his name. He lived in Ventura County and was mostly supported by a trust fund from his family’s company, according to the Los Angeles Times. He found one of his victims at a bar in Santa Barbara; he also allegedly videotaped himself having sex with past girlfriends without their knowledge.

Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Anthony Wold argued that Luster “continues to deny responsibility for his crimes” and advocated for him to serve his full sentence.

“His crimes were particularly dangerous, and he has yet to display any regret or remorse for his actions. He remains a dangerous sex predator,” Wold said in a news release from the DA’s Office.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said that Wednesday’s denial was evidence of the department’s commitment to advocate for victims’ rights, even after a case is concluded.

“Our prosecutors will continue to participate in parole board hearings to keep dangerous criminals like Andrew Luster behind bars,” Nasarenko said.

Despite his parole denial, Luster is still expected to be released in the next four years, the DA’s Office said.