A convicted sex trafficker was arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputies last month after he allegedly tried to recruit a young girl. Now authorities are turning their attention to find additional victims.

On April 25, deputies arrested 43-year-old Isaac Bragg of Hemet, after a girl told authorities he cornered her and attempted to recruit her for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Days earlier, the girl was riding her bike on the 31000 block of Manford Drive in Winchester when she said she was approached by a man in a vehicle. The man blocked the intersection of the residential area and began asking her several inappropriate personal questions, officials said. She was eventually able to escape to a nearby shopping center where she called her parents for help.

She was able to provide authorities with a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, a gold four-door sedan. Using witness statements and security footage, investigators were able to identify Bragg as the suspect.

Bragg is a registered sex offender who is currently on federal probation for sex trafficking a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe he was trying recruit the young girl for sex trafficking, a felony crime and a violation of his parole. He was located near his vehicle on the 22000 block of Soboba Road in San Jacinto where he was arrested without incident. Investigators eventually searched his vehicle and residence where they recovered several items of evidence.

A gold sedan belonging to Isaac Bragg is seen in this photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Bragg is suspected in an attempted sex trafficking. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

He’s since been booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta where he awaits felony charges for false imprisonment, attempted human trafficking of a minor and other crimes. He’s currently being held on $1 million bail and is due in court Friday, arrest records show.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims who have yet to be contacted and anyone with information is urged to reach out. Tips related to other incidents involving Bragg can be sent to Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Josh Hephner at 951-304-5087.