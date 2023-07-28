Police are looking for two suspects who shot and killed a cook as he left a community event in Wilmington Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. near Bay View Avenue and West D Street.

Police respond to a fatal shooting in Wilmington on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim left a few minutes before a Summer Night Lights event at the Wilmington Recreation Center was about to end when he was approached and shot, officials said.

“Our victim, who was a cook here, just exited and was here on the street when he was approached by unknown suspects who fired rounds at him. Our victim was struck by gunfire,” said Los Angeles Police Department Captain Keith Green.

Witnesses called authorities, who arrived to find a man down with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified only as a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for two shooters who were wearing all-black clothing and ran off in an unknown direction.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

The Summer Night Lights event operates in more than 40 Los Angeles area parks and recreation centers to promote anti-gang violence and turn them into safe havens for families.