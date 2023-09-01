The popular Cook’s Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon is reopening Friday after a deadly mass shooting took the lives of three victims less than two weeks ago.

“We feel it’s time to bring the family back together,” Cook’s Corner General Manager Rhonda Palmeri said on the restaurant’s Facebook Page Thursday morning.

Cook’s Corner, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon, is expected to be open at 11 a.m.

A memorial to the Cook’s Corner mass shooting victims is seen on Sept. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

“We want to be here for the community and we need the community here for us,” said Palmeri, who added that there would be no live music this weekend.

“We’re gonna kind of do a soft opening. We want people to be able to come in and relax and enjoy themselves that way,” Palmeri said.

Live music will be back on Labor Day though, partly because many musicians have reached out and wanted to help, Palmeri said.

Three people were killed and six others wounded when retired Ventura Police Sgt. John Snowling opened fire inside and outside the bar on Aug. 23.

Among the dead were 53-year-old Glen Sprowl of Stanton, 49-year-old Tonya Clark of Scottsdale and 67-year-old John Leehee of Irvine.

The Cook’s Corner website has compiled a page with links for those who would like to support the families of those killed and wounded in the shooting.

Snowling, who was shot by Orange County sheriff’s deputies, was also killed in the incident.

Among the wounded survivors was Mike Bertuccini, who was shot in the chest and remains hospitalized.

“Thank you, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, for being there fast and the first responders and my friends for getting me on the gurney and to the hospital. Thank you so much,” Bertuccini said from his hospital bed.

A vigil for the victims will be held at the Library of the Canyons on Santiago Canyon Road at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be open to the public, Palmeri said.