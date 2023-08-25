A home was raided Thursday in connection with mass shooting suspect John Snowling, who allegedly killed three people and injured six others during a rampage at Cook’s Corner in Orange County.

A search warrant was served at a home in the 4500 block of El Capitan Place that the 59-year-old suspect once shared with his estranged wife.

Investigators served a search warrant on Aug. 24, 2023, at a home John Snowling used to share with his estranged wife. (RMG News)

Images showed several SWAT officers near a van parked outside the former Ventura Police Department sergeant’s home. The street was closed to the public during the operation.

It was unclear what investigators were searching for or if anything was recovered from the home.

Snowling, armed with three handguns and a shotgun, apparently drove from where he was currently living in Ohio to the Cook’s Corner biker bar in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County.

Investigators said Snowling walked up to his estranged wife around 7 p.m. and shot her in the face. There was apparently no discussion, argument or confrontation before the shooting, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

Marie Snowling, who now lives in Orange County, was hospitalized in critical condition but was alert and speaking, Barnes said.

Snowling then shot his wife’s friend, who died from her injuries as she tried to leave the restaurant, O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

He continued to randomly shoot at patrons inside and outside the bar, and at one point, returned to his truck to retrieve the shotgun and another handgun.

Snowling was confronted in the parking lot by 67-year-old John Lahey, who was shot and killed. It was unclear if any words were exchanged before Lahey was shot.

Deputies arrived to find Snowling still in the parking lot, where he opened fire and struck several patrol vehicles.

Multiple deputies returned fire, killing Snowling at the scene.

In a matter of about two minutes, three people were killed and six others injured.

In addition to Snowling’s wife, a man who was shot in the chest remains in critical condition.

Four others were hospitalized in stable condition.