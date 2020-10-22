Cool, cloudy conditions in SoCal to remain through the weekend

After months of blazing wildfires and record-setting heat, Angelenos awakened Thursday to something novel: a light drizzle.

The National Weather Service said an approaching low pressure system is behind the cool, cloudy conditions and that patchy drizzle will remain through the weekend.

There is a 20% to 30% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, with cloudy skies and highs in the 60s, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We haven’t really had a chance of rain in our forecast since last season,” Sweet said.

