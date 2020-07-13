Cool down expected in SoCal after record-breaking heat wave

Wilma Thomas, a registered nurse, left, and Viviana Robles, a licensed practical nurse, cool off amid a heatwave while taking a break from administering coronavirus tests at AltaMed Health Services in Anaheim on July 9, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben/ Los Angeles Times)

A cool down is forecast for Southern California on Monday after a heat wave brought record-high temperatures to parts of the region the day before.

“People in many areas — at least the coast areas and the valley areas — will see maybe five to 10 degrees of cooling,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “So relief is on the way.”

Palm Springs and Borrego Springs reached 121 degrees Sunday, surpassing the records of 120 and 116 degrees set for that date in 1985 and 1976, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures hit 100 degrees in Ramona and 107 in Campo, topping July 12 records set in 1999 and 1983.

In Los Angeles County, weather service monitoring stations recorded a high of 108 degrees at Fox Field in Lancaster on Sunday, surpassing the previous July 12 record of 107 set in 2002. Sandberg, a ghost town in the Sierra Pelona Mountains, saw a high of 98, breaking the record of 96 set in 1994, according to the weather service.

