After a warm fall week, cooler temperatures are on tap this weekend in Southern California.

The cooling trend begins Friday with high temperatures between 65 and 73 degrees along the coast, then dropping into the 65-70 degree range on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the valleys, high temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-80s, then cool down to 65 and 75 on Saturday and Sunday.

In the mountains, temperatures between 63 and 78 are expected Friday, and they cool down to 55 to 70 on Saturday and Sunday.

In the deserts, expect a range between 75 and 82 degrees on Friday, and 68 and 75 on Saturday and Sunday.

The cooler weather also brings a 10 to 30% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Weak offshore winds are also expected through Thursday, bringing elevated fire danger, the Weather Service said.