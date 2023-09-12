The Newport Pier and beach at Newport Beach are seen in this undated aerial photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

After a stretch of warm weather, Southern Californians can look forward to cooler temperatures starting Wednesday and lasting into next week, the National Weather Service reported.

With the exception of some “slight warming this weekend,” the high-pressure system over the Southland that’s brought warmer temps is weakening, allowing the return of an onshore flow that’s expected to bring low clouds and fog into the valleys each night that will clear by the afternoon, the weather service’s forecasts.

“When you wake up tomorrow morning, you could see widespread low clouds and fog all the way into some of our valleys, the San Fernando Valley, parts of Conejo Valley, the San Gabriel Valley as well,” KTLA weatherman Kirk Hawkins said.

Through Friday, highs are expected to be 4-8 degrees below normal, with the biggest difference felt in inland areas that would normally see temperatures well into the 90s this time of year.

A brief high-pressure system is forecast to bring a few degrees of warming Friday, possibly lingering into Saturday primarily in inland areas, though temperatures are still expected to be below normal area-wide well into next week.

According to NWS, Southern California “is in for a lengthy stretch of below normal temperatures” with little chance of meaningful rain outside of some drizzle due to the deepening marine layer.