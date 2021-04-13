Cooler temps, light drizzle on tap in L.A. area before weather warms up before weekend

A low cloud layer is moving across coastal Los Angeles County, bringing cooler temperatures and wind through Thursday before things heat up for the rest of the week, forecasters say.

The marine fog, which is extending into the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will likely bring morning drizzle Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The cloud cover may part in the afternoons — though not everywhere — but temperatures are not likely to exceed the mid-60s through Wednesday, said meteorologist David Sweet with the weather service in Oxnard.

“We see this weather quite often in May and June,” said Sweet, referring to the foggy conditions dubbed “May gray” and “June gloom.” “Sometimes in April too — not too unusual.”

