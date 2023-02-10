Friday afternoon will feel downright spring-like in many areas, but don’t get used to it, Angelenos. The cold returns this weekend, as does a chance for rain.

While the high on Friday is expected to reach the mid 70s, highs around 60 degrees are expected starting Saturday and continuing into the next week. Temperatures will drop into the high 30s and low 40s at night.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, rain and snow chances will also increase for the next week, peaking near 20% on Sunday and Tuesday.

Between 0.05 and 0.2 inches of rain is possible for coastal and valley areas and 0.25 and 0.5 inches for the mountains, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

At elevations above 3,500 to 4,000 feet, 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible, and the Grapevine has a 20 to 30% chance of seeing 1 inch of snow.

Also on Tuesday, Southern California will likely see high winds, the NWS added.

“Gusts of 50-70 mph expected over most mountains and Antelope Valley, with 30-50 mph elsewhere,” the NWS said.