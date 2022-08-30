Travelers cool off with big fans at Los Angeles Union Station in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Nine cooling centers across the Los Angeles area will open this week as the Southland deals with a heat wave that could bring record-breaking temperatures to much of the area.

Mayor Eric Garcetti called on residents to take advantage of the cooling centers which will open to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Angelenos need a place to go for relief from extreme heat – especially those who are most vulnerable to the effects of high temperatures,” Garcetti said. “We’re adding hours at nine centers this week so that anyone who needs help can stay cool, healthy, and safe.”

Cooling centers can be found at the following locations:

South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center; 7020 S. Figueroa St.

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center; 4000 S. La Brea Ave.

Westwood Recreation Center; 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Westchester Senior Center; 7000 W Manchester Ave.

Lincoln Park Recreation Center; 3501 Valley Blvd.

Lafayette Recreation Center; 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl.

Canoga Park Senior Center; 7326 Jordan Ave. in Canoga Park

Mid Valley Senior Center; 8825 Kester Ave. in Panorama City

Sylmar Recreation Center; 13109 Borden Ave. in Sylmar

The cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday.

Anyone who is particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, including the unsheltered and those who do not have access to air conditioning, are welcome to visit the centers, city officials said.

Additionally, recreation centers, senior centers and libraries across the city will be open during regular hours for those looking to escape the heat, Garcetti said.

For information about cooling centers and staying safe during the upcoming heat wave, you can visit the city’s website or call 311 for more information.

Residents outside of Los Angeles City limits can found cooling centers nearby by visiting ready.lacounty.gov.

Residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura and Orange counties can call 211 to locate the nearest cooling centers.