Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford get keys to L.A. during Rams victory celebration

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti presented three Rams players with keys to the city during the team’s Super Bowl victory celebration Wednesday.

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford were each given a key, Garcetti said during a rally outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum following the Rams’ victory parade.

“They can unlock any door in L.A. any day,” Garcetti said holding up the translucent keys.

The mayor chanted “Whose house,” to the crowd gathered outside the Coliseum where the Rams played upon their return to L.A. in 2016, to which the enthusiastic and yelled back, “Rams House!”

The team also played at the iconic L.A. location between 1946 and 1979.

Additionally, Garcetti declared Los Angeles Rams Day in the city.

Also on Wednesday, Rams owner Stan Kroenke was awarded the key to city of Inglewood by Mayor James Butts, an honor granted to only one other person, “Insecure” co-creator and actress Issa Rae.