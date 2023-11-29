Irvine police arrested two men suspected of stealing copper from a building at the Great Park over the weekend.

“Imagine spending hours prepping, cutting, and stealing to have your work go right down the tubes,” the Irvine Police Department posted on Instagram, after the arrest.

Copper recovered during an arrest is seen in an image posted by the Irvine Police Department.

The suspects were spotted by an officer as they left the area, the police department stated.

Images posted of the arrest show the suspects’ vehicle was stuffed with tubes and copper pipes.

“We traded their stolen precious metals for nickel-plated carbon steel handcuffs and gave the pair a ride to OC Jail,” police posted.

The unidentified suspects were booked for possession of stolen property and conspiracy.