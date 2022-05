A pair of Beverly Hills motorcycle cops were at the right place at the right time to nab a suspected thief Wednesday afternoon.

Video shared with KTLA showed the officers near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Brighton Way when a person running with a large bag on their side begins to cross their paths.

One of the officers ditched their bike and tackled the fleeing suspect as the other officer arrived to help.

It’s unclear what was stolen, but police say an investigation is underway.