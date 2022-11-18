A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court.

Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the arsonist ignited an SUV that was parked on the street.

The suspect then runs over to the victim’s driveway, smashing the window of a parked car and dumping a gallon of accelerant onto the driver’s seat.

The suspect did not light the second car on fire before running away and hopping into a getaway car driven by a second suspect.

The homeowner, Dung Nguyen, says he and his wife were woken up by the car alarm.

“When I looked outside, I didn’t see the [suspect’s] vehicle,” Nguyen told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I just saw my sister-in-law’s car on fire. Everybody was awake so, we rushed the kids into another room.”

Nguyen, who lives with his wife, three young children and his sister-in-law, says they’re scared to spend the night in their home after the incident.

The second car targeted by the arsonist belongs to Nguyen’s wife. He says if arsonists would have managed to light that car on fire, the flames could have easily spread to their home.

Investigators say there’s a chance the Nguyens may have been targeted, stemming from a dispute between one particular woman and the Nguyen family dating back to April 2022.

“I was shocked,” said Nguyen. “I was in disbelief. The whole time I was trying to believe it was a random act.”

Though both suspects were covered up in dark clothing during the crime, based on evidence, authorities believe the suspects are women.

For now, the Nguyen family and their neighbors remain on edge, shaken up by the terrifying ordeal.

“I could not go back to sleep that night,” said neighbor Yolanda Rocha. “It was very unnerving, so I don’t feel comfortable sleeping at night. It’s still very uneasy. Until they catch these people, I will not sleep right.”

No arrests have been made so far. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330.