Corona couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide: Police

A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday in their Corona home in what officials are describing as a murder-suicide.

Officers found their bodies after responding to reports of a possible assault with injuries at the residence on the 1300 block of Stein Way, the Corona Police Department said Friday.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Ryan Osbrink, had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the man’s wife, 48-year-old Heather Osbrink, had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, which officials said is being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Senior Detective John Garcia at 951-739-4858, or John.Garcia@CoronaCa.gov.