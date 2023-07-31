Automotive technology students at Corona High School recently took on a vehicle restoration project that served as an opportunity to work on a classic car for a deserving family.

Shane Porter, a retired Fire Captain from Norco, purchased a 1969 Jeepster Commando to restore with his sons, Michael and Tim, but sadly passed away in 2022 before he had the chance to do so.

After hearing of the story, Corona High School Automotive technology teacher Bob Mauger decided to take on the project with his students with the end goal of returning the Jeep to the Porter family.

“For me, it’s not just about teaching my students how to diagnose and repair vehicles,” Mauger said. “It’s about teaching them how to be good humans and to give back to the community.”

According to a school press release, the students performed engine work, fixed electrical issues, repaired the cooling system, sealed the transmission and transfer case, completed rust repair and gave the car a new paint job throughout the past school year. (Corona-Norco Unified School District)

And after months of anticipation and hard work, the Porter family was finally reunited with their newly restored Jeep on Thursday.