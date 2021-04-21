Corona man charged with hate crimes after allegedly punching Asian American couple

Orange County prosecutors have charged a man with hate crimes in connection with an attack on an elderly Korean couple walking in a park last weekend.

Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, faces two felony counts of elder abuse, two felony counts of hate crime battery and two felony hate crime enhancements, the Orange County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Vivona has pleaded not guilty to all counts and faces a maximum sentence of nine years in state prison, according to the district attorney’s office. It was not immediately clear who was representing Vivona.

A 78-year-old and 79-year-old Korean couple were taking their nightly walk at Grijalva Park in the city of Orange on Sunday when Vivona ran up to them and punched the husband in the face and the wife in the head, prosecutors said, knocking them both to the ground.

