Residents in Corona were briefly told to shelter in their homes while police searched for a wanted suspect who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The search happened at two apartment complexes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police were searching the Deerwood apartment complex at 2215 Lakeside Place and the Marquessa apartment complex at 2235 Treehouse Lane.

Officers were looking for a man who was believed to be armed and dangerous and wanted for an undisclosed crime.

The suspect was described as a “light-skinned Black male adult,” who was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side near the Deerwood complex.

The search lasted for several hours and residents of the apartment complexes were urged to call 911 if they saw the wanted man.

Around 12:25 p.m., police concluded their search without making an arrest.

Anyone with information about the suspect wanted in this search is asked to contact the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330. Police stressed that the man should not be approached as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.