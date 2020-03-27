Coronavirus cases reach 50 in Ventura County

Ventura is seen in an undated photo. ((Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Eleven new confirmed COVID-19 cases pushed Ventura County’s total to 50 as of Wednesday evening, health officials reported.

The new benchmark came less than three weeks after the county’s first confirmation on March 6 and demonstrated the spread of the coronavirus outside the area’s biggest hot spot.

Simi Valley continues to lead Ventura County in cases with 12, but only one of the latest 11 confirmed cases was recorded in the city.

Three new cases were identified in Camarillo, which moved that city’s total to eight, while Thousand Oaks and Ventura jumped by two, upping their counts to seven and six, respectively.

