Coronavirus could force pay cuts for California lawmakers, state workers

Members of the California Assembly, shown in 2019, will not get pay raises this year and may see their salaries reduced because of the state budget crisis.(Robert Gourley / Los Angeles Times)

The California budget crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has put an end to seven straight years of pay hikes for state legislators and other elected officials and raises the possibility that they could see their salaries reduced.

The crisis has triggered provisions of a ballot measure approved by California voters in 2009 that prohibits a citizens commission that sets the salary of 132 elected officials from approving raises when there is a deficit.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this month that the state faces a projected $54.3-billion budget deficit through early next summer, prompting austerity measures that include a 10% pay cut for rank-and-file state workers as well as himself.

The last time civil servants had their pay cut, during the Great Recession of a decade ago, the state Citizens Compensation Commission decided to also slash the salaries of elected officials including legislators, reasoning that they should share the pain of other state government employees.

