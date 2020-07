Riverside County permanently closed the doors to its San Jacinto animal shelter Monday after more than $1 million in coronavirus-related budget cuts at the Department of Animals Services. The shelter was one of four operated by the county and took in up to 8,000 animals a year, along with providing services like spaying and neutering.

Click here for a list of other locations in the area where lost or abandoned animals can be taken.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 13, 2020.