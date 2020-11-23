Coronavirus outbreak at Concordia University in Irvine infects over 60 students and staff

An entrance to Concordia University in Irvine is seen in a Google Maps image.

A coronavirus outbreak at Concordia University in Irvine has infected more than 60 students and employees, prompting campus officials to cancel athletic practices and urge against out-of-state travel for Thanksgiving.

The active cases — 49 on-campus students and 16 on-campus employees, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard — were found through antigen testing that “was made available to our students who wished to be tested prior to returning home for Thanksgiving break,” officials said.

The “large majority” of affected students and employees are asymptomatic, officials added, and all are isolating.

“All the students have transitioned into isolation housing, and all are presently awaiting confirmation of the positive results through PCR testing,” Concordia’s COVID-19 response team wrote in a campus update Saturday. “Contact tracing, quarantine and subsequent testing of close contacts is ongoing.”

