Coronavirus pandemic causes 25-year low in L.A. filming

View of an empty street between sets in Warner Bros lot during the COVID-19 crisis on April 2, 2020. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

A boost in production in the fall was not enough to keep 2020 from being one of the worst years for filming in Los Angeles in a generation.

On-location filming in the L.A. region produced just 18,993 shoot days in 2020, down 48 % from 36,540 shoots days in 2019 — the lowest level in over 25 years, according to a new report from film permitting group FilmLA.

During the fourth quarter, production picked up considerably, reaching 7,348 shoot days, but was still down 25% compared to the year earlier period, the report said. A shoot day is defined as one crew’s permission to film at one or more locations during a 24-hour period.

“The impact of COVID-19 on local film production and jobs cannot be overstated,” FilmLA President Paul Audley said in a statement. “With production paused for 87 days and the industry responsible and cautious in returning to work, total annual production fell to unprecedented lows.”

