Coronavirus positivity rate continues to fall in L.A. County

People arrive at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Lincoln Park in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,313 new coronavirus cases, even as the rate of positive tests continues to decline.

Over the last seven days, just 1.8% of people who were tested for COVID-19 were positive, down from more than 20% at the beginning of the year.

The county also reported 22 deaths — likely an undercount due to a lag in reporting over the weekend.

There are currently 1,176 people hospitalized from the disease in the county; nearly one-third are in intensive care. Hospitalizations have fallen by 50% in the last two weeks.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

March 7, 2021

New Cases: 1,313 (1,203,152 to date)

New Deaths: 22 (22,029 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,176 pic.twitter.com/C4vtooMGRv — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 8, 2021

Read the full story at LATimes.com.