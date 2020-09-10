Coronavirus self-test kiosk opens at L.A.’s Union Station; no appointment needed

A coronavirus testing kiosk is opening to the public Thursday at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Anyone, with or without and appointment, will be able to use the kiosk, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a news conference Wednesday on new technology and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new testing site was placed in the station’s south patio area.

Up to 500 people can be tested per day at the kiosk, Garcetti said. The idea is to make testing available to those who do not have a car, or can’t get to a drive-thru site.

The test site is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Garcetti said.

Tests will be processed by Curative Inc., which handles about 10% of the nations tests, according to dot.LA. There is a 24-hour turnaround time for test results.

While they are not necessary, appointments are recommended and can be made at la.curativeinc.com.