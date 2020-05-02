Coronavirus sparks massive surge in demand for mental health services in L.A. County

Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, counsels a man who is homeless in Hollywood in October 2019.(Steve Lopez / Los Angeles Times)

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Los Angeles County, with more than 23,000 people infected so far, fear and anxiety have gripped residents worried about jobs, health and an uncertain future.

The county has recorded a massive uptick in calls and texts to its mental health help line as residents obey Safer-at-Home orders to remain socially distant, officials say. Such quarantine instructions put people at greater risk of anxiety, depression, insomnia and post-traumatic stress, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday during a news conference that kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month.

The county has received roughly 4,000 calls per week in April, which is approximately a 25% increase over April 2019. People who have never utilized mental health services are reaching out for help during the coronavirus pandemic, Barger said.

“There is nothing wrong with asking for help,” she said. “It is a sign of strength in an uncertain time.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

.@Headspace is here to help L.A. County residents! To cope with anxiety, decrease stress, sleep better, and navigate change, use this incredible free resource courtesy of @LACDMH at https://t.co/xO6EWL85eK. https://t.co/WRJKw2B1DW — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) April 30, 2020

Mental Health Awareness Month (May 1, 2020) https://t.co/4h6SdDKsSI — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 1, 2020

