Coronavirus spiking again in L.A. County as more than 2,000 new cases reported in two days

Local news

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administion at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates especially among the young on July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County has recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in two days, part of a troubling rise in cases as viral transmission increases among unvaccinated people.

It was the first time since early March that the county has reported two consecutive days when more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported.

The numbers underscore growing concerns about how the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading COVID-19 among unvaccinated people. Officials have said those who have received vaccinations are protected.

Roughly 59% of L.A. County residents are at least partly vaccinated to this point, but the that leaves millions more who are at risk, officials said.

